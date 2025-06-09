

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Homeland Security has announced that some of 'the worst of the worst' criminal illegal aliens were arrested during Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Los Angeles operation.



It published details of some those who were arrested by ICE agents in Los Angeles last week, accompanied by their photos.



ICE arrested Cuong Chanh Phan, a 49-year-old illegal alien from Vietnam. His criminal history includes a conviction for second degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life.



Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, a 55-year-old illegal alien from the Philippines, was sentenced to 37 years in prison for rape in Pomona, and four years in prison for burglary in Ontario, both in California.



Lionel Sanchez-Laguna, a 55-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced in multiple cases, including for battery on spouse, willful cruelty to child, and assault with semi-automatic firearm in Orange, CA.



Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more cocaine while on board a vessel in Tampa, FL.



DHS alleged that California politicians and rioters are defending heinous illegal alien criminals at the expense of Americans safety.



'Why do Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass care more about violent murderers and sex offenders than they do about protecting their own citizens?' said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. 'These rioters in Los Angeles are fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Los Angeles streets. Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers every single day who wake up and make our communities safer.'



