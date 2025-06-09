Mumbai, India and Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - PayMate India Ltd. ("PayMate"), a leading B2B payments platform, and DigiAsia Corp ("DigiAsia") (NASDAQ: FAAS), Southeast Asia's Fintech-as-a-Service innovator, announced a strategic partnership to accelerate alignment ahead of PayMate's proposed acquisition of DigiAsia's Indonesian operations.

The partnership enhances embedded finance, digital settlements, and AI infrastructure capabilities, unlocking opportunities in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. It aims to build a next-gen fintech ecosystem for B2B payments, cross-border finance, stablecoin infrastructure, and GPU-powered AI services.

Strategic Highlights:

Commercial Card Expansion: DigiAsia will roll out PayMate's enterprise card platform across Southeast Asia. Regional B2B card volumes are expected to exceed $80B by 2026.

Cross-Border B2B Payments: PayMate will leverage DigiAsia's FX licenses and regional payment rails for faster cross-border B2B transactions across Asia-Pacific's $500B market.

Stablecoin Settlement Layer: The partnership introduces a B2B settlement system supporting USDT, USDC, BTC, ETC, SOL, and TRX, convertible to USD, EUR, SGD, and GBP. Global stablecoin usage is forecasted to surpass $6T by 2028.

AI Infrastructure via GPUaaS: DigiAsia's 5,120 NVIDIA GPUs will power a GPU-as-a-Service platform targeting financial services, telecom, and public sector AI workloads. The GPUaaS market is projected to top $18B by 2027.

"This isn't just a strategic tie-up-it's a foundational step towards building a unified fintech and AI backbone across emerging markets," said Ajay Adiseshann, Founder & Managing Director, PayMate.

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with PayMate," added Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO, DigiAsia. "This partnership accelerates our mission to scale digital financial access across high-growth economies."

About PayMate India Ltd.

PayMate streamlines B2B payments and working capital for enterprises and SMEs. With $10.5B processed in FY24, services span commercial cards, invoice financing, and cross-border payments.

About DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS)

DigiAsia Corp is a Fintech-as-a-Service platform delivering embedded finance APIs across payments, digital banking, and crypto-compatible infrastructure across Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding partnerships, expansion, and DigiAsia's strategic Bitcoin treasury. Actual results may differ due to market risks, regulatory changes, and other factors in the Company's SEC filings. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

