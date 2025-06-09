

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation moderated somewhat in May after rising to a 20-month high in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 3.9 percent increase in April.



Transportation charges were 4.2 percent less expensive compared to last year, driven by the fall in prices of fuels for transport by 9.9 percent.



The annual price growth in clothing and footwear eased to 0.7 percent from 1.4 percent. On the other hand, inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 7.5 percent from 7.3 percent, and costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 7.5 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent versus a 1.1 percent rise in April.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News