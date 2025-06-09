

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Axiom Mission 4, the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, is set to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:22 a.m. EDT, Tuesday.



The four-member crew will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, according to NASA.



The U.S. space agency said it will stream live coverage of launch and arrival activities on NASA+.



Veteran former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, Peggy Whitson will command the commercial mission, while Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as pilot. The two mission specialists are European Space Agency project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.



They will stay aboard the orbiting laboratory for approximately two-weeks, conducting science research, education, and commercial activities.



NASA's mission responsibility is for integrated operations, which begins during the spacecraft's approach to the space station.



As part of collaboration between NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation, Axiom Mission 4 delivers on a commitment highlighted by President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first ISRO astronaut to the station. The space agencies are participating in five joint science investigations and two in-orbit science, technology, engineering, and mathematics demonstrations. NASA and ISRO have a long-standing relationship built on a shared vision to advance scientific knowledge and expand space collaboration.



The private mission also carries the first astronauts from Poland and Hungary to stay aboard the space station.



