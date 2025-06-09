Nanox Imaging to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

PETACH TIKVA, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Nanox Imaging announced that Ran Daniel, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.



About Nanox Imaging

Nanox (NASDAQ:NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray source.

Nanox's vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI for more accurate diagnostics and maintaining a clinically driven approach.



Event: Q2 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: June 10, 12:30 PM ET

Location: WEBCAST LINK



Conference Overview and Structure



The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.



This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.



Registration for Investors



To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.



