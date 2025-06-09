Monumental Energy, CEO Michelle DeCecco to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Monumental Energy announced that Michelle DeCecco, CEO, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.



About Monumental Energy

Monumental Energy has diversified into imminent oil and gas producing assets in New Zealand with expected revenue in June and additional opportunities to drive value through 2025. The Company's other focus is two highly prospective Lithium-Brine Salars in Chile comprising of 20,925 hectares strategically located near the biggest and most profitable producing lithium salar in the world, the Salar de Atacama, operated by SQM and Albemarle.



Event: Q2 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: June 10, 2:00 PM ET

Location: WEBCAST LINK

Conference Overview and Structure



The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.



This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.



