PR Newswire
09.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc: How Hain Celestial is Turning Workplace Safety Into a Movement and Driving Industry-Leading Results

Global manufacturer tapping into the personal side of safety in new global initiative

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, recently launched For Our Loved Ones, a company-wide people and product safety initiative that is redefining the way Hain looks at safety by tapping into the emotional connection of friends and family.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The company has seen its rolling 12-month Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) improve substantially, now registering at 3.5x better than industry average¹. Additionally, Hain's Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) is now registering at 2x better than industry average¹ and global proactive reporting has increased by 19% since the campaign's launch.

"These aren't just numbers - they represent real people going home safely every day," said Hain's Chief Global Supply Chain Officer Steve Golliher in a recently published blog post. "It's a testament to the culture we've built together and the choices we make in every facility, every shift and every moment."

The campaign has not only strengthened Hain's focus on safety, but also broadened its scope to prioritize intention and care. By encouraging team members to share pictures of their families at their facilities or via Hain's internal social network, For Our Loved Ones reinforces the idea that the daily safety decisions team members make won't only impact them - but will ultimately protect coworkers, customers, consumers and their families alike.

"The program has everyone invested, no matter if you work on the manufacturing floor in Germany or at a desk in Hoboken. For Our Loved Ones ensures that safety remains at the core of everything we do," added Rima Kapadia, Hain's Vice President of Quality and Regulatory. "It's a constant reminder that we are committed to being safe while working and producing the highest quality foods to bring to both our own kitchen tables, as well as yours."

From wearing the right personal protective equipment and performing detailed safety checks at Hain manufacturing locations, to upholding Hain's rigorous quality standards, For Our Loved Ones has inspired Hain's 2,000+ team members to embrace safety as a shared value - not just a requirement.

About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kid's foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, among others. For more information, visit Hain.com or LinkedIn.

¹Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450862/Hain_Celestial_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/how-hain-celestial-is-turning-workplace-safety-into-a-movement-and-driving-industry-leading-results-302476439.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
