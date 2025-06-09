PHINIA to exhibit for the first time at Paris Air Show, marking official entry into the aerospace industry

Company to showcase capabilities in complex component manufacturing for aerospace applications

Backed by new contracts and global manufacturing footprint, PHINIA positions itself as an agile, high-value aerospace partner

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN), a leader in premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, has announced its inaugural presence at the world's most prestigious aerospace industry trade show, the Paris Air Show 2025. Taking place between 16-22 June at Le Bourget Exhibition Center in Paris, PHINIA's debut at the event marks a significant step in the company's expansion into the aerospace industry.

PHINIA will be exhibiting in Hall 4, Stand E97, where it will showcase its advanced capabilities in complex component manufacturing well suited for advanced aerospace propulsion systems.

Known for its deep heritage in fuel systems and combustion technologies for automotive and high-performance applications, PHINIA is bringing its expertise to meet the complex, fast-evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The company's attendance at the world's largest air and space exhibition underscores its commitment to becoming a long-term, high-value partner in the global aerospace supply chain.

"With a strong foundation in sub-micron manufacturing, precision fluid management, system integration, and alternative fuel combustion, we are well positioned to support both current and next-generation aerospace propulsion systems," said Brady Ericson, President and Chief Executive Officer, PHINIA. "Our debut at the Paris Air Show is a natural evolution of our capabilities and a clear signal that PHINIA is ready to contribute meaningfully to the future of flight."

Already trusted by leading aerospace manufacturers, PHINIA is currently delivering two production programs launching in 2025 and 2026, as well as an advanced development project for future aerospace applications. These aerospace programs are well aligned with PHINIA's current expertise. PHINIA has a global footprint and proven agility in fast-track development, as well as a dedicated aerospace product line team and production line. The company is actively pursuing additional opportunities across both military and civil aviation.

Visit PHINIA at Paris Air Show Hall 4, Stand E97 to learn how we're powering a cleaner tomorrow for the aerospace industry. Visit www.phinia.com for more information.

About PHINIA

PHINIA is an independent, market-leading, premium solutions and components provider, with over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships and a strong brand portfolio that includes DELPHI, DELCO REMY and HARTRIDGE. With over 12,500 employees across 43 locations in 20 countries, PHINIA is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

Across commercial vehicles and industrial applications (medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, buses and other off-highway construction, marine, agricultural and aerospace and defense), light commercial vehicles (vans and trucks) and light passenger vehicles (passenger cars, mini-vans, cross-overs and sport-utility vehicles), we develop fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions designed to keep combustion engines operating at peak performance, while at the same time investing in advanced technologies to unlock the potential of alternative fuels.

By providing what the market needs today to become more efficient and sustainable, while also developing innovative products and solutions to contribute to lower carbon mobility, we are the partner of choice for a diverse array of customers powering our shared journey toward a cleaner tomorrow.

2025 PHINIA Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(DELCO REMY is a registered trademark of General Motors LLC, licensed to PHINIA Technologies Inc.)

