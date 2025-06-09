EQT Life Sciences Leads USD 80 Million Series A Funding Round in Mosanna Therapeutics to Advance Sleep Apnea Nasal Spray

Series A Funding will be used to advance Mosanna's nasal spray therapy through Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Biotech veteran David Weber has been appointed CEO to lead the company through clinical development

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects nearly 1 billion people globally, with the majority undiagnosed and underserved with current treatment options

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce that the LSP 7 fund has invested in Mosanna Therapeutics ("the Company"). The clinical-stage biotech company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is developing an easy-to-use nighttime nasal spray to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) that aims to restore the body's natural airway control. The financing was led by EQT Life Sciences and Pivotal bioVenture Partners, along with Forbion, Broadview Ventures and Norwest as co-lead investors. Returning investors included founding investor Forty51 Ventures as well as Supermoon Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF).

"What sets Mosanna apart is its fundamentally different approach to sleep apnea, treating it as a neurological and muscular dysfunction rather than a purely mechanical issue" said Daniela Begolo, Ph.D., Managing Director at EQT Life Sciences, who will be joining the Board of Directors. "MOS118 is the first therapy with the potential to restore the body's natural airway reflex with the simplicity of a nasal spray. MOS118 has the potential to dramatically improve adherence and outcomes in a patient population that has long been underserved."

OSA is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder, affecting an estimated 1 billion people globally. Left untreated, OSA is linked to serious health risks including hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, depression and excessive daytime sleepiness - contributing to workplace and car accidents. Despite OSA's prevalence, treatment has largely focused on mechanical solutions that are often uncomfortable and disruptive.

Mosanna is pioneering a pharmaceutical solution for sleep apnea patients with MOS118, a nasal spray administered at nighttime that helps restore the body's natural airway reflex. MOS118 targets the upper airway muscles that are responsible for maintaining airway patency. Research has shown that in OSA patients, the natural airway reflex becomes less active at night, leading to a loss of airway patency and the occurrence of apnea. The new funding will support the advancement of MOS118 through Phase 2 development while also supporting the expansion of Mosanna's pipeline.

Mosanna also appointed veteran biotech leader David Weber, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer to guide Mosanna's next stage of growth. With more than 30 years of experience spanning drug development, capital formation and corporate strategy, Dr. Weber has led teams across both public and private life sciences companies. Dr. Weber was also appointed to Mosanna's Board of Directors.

"Mosanna is taking a truly transformational approach to sleep apnea treatment - offering a non-invasive, non-mechanical solution designed to seamlessly fit into daily life," said Dr. Weber. "No one has sleep apnea while awake, because our bodies instinctively keep the airway open. Mosanna simply helps to restore this natural reflex during sleep - delivering a nasal spray alternative to invasive mechanical workarounds. With this funding, we're accelerating development to bring this groundbreaking treatment to patients who desperately need better options."

