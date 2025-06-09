Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
09.06.2025 16:58 Uhr
127 Leser
Zabka Group receives top AAA MSCI ESG Rating in first international assessment

For the first time, Zabka Group S.A. has been formally assessed under the global MSCI ESG Rating framework and has received the highest possible rating - AAA - placing the company among the top 10% of retail sector companies worldwide. This assessment follows Zabka's inclusion in the MSCI Poland Standard Index and the MSCI Global Investable Market Index in March 2025.

POZNAN, Poland, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MSCI ESG Rating is one of the most widely recognised global benchmarks for assessing the maturity of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, covering over 17,000 issuers worldwide.

MSCI indices serve as a crucial point of reference for international institutional investors. Zabka Group's inclusion bolsters its visibility and investment appeal across global capital markets.

"We regard the AAA rating from MSCI ESG as a clear mandate to further strengthen our ESG practices and scale solutions that deliver lasting value - commercially, socially and environmentally. Zabka's inclusion in the MSCI indices marked an important step in our strategy to build long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Tomasz Blicharski, Group Chief Strategy & Development Officer.

"ESG is a core pillar of our growth strategy, and we apply the same discipline to sustainability targets as we do to operational and financial objectives. The Group's clearly articulated ESG agenda continues to gain recognition among international investors - as evidenced by the strong demand for our recent issuance of the sustainability-linked bond," said Marta Wrochna-Lastowska, CFO of Zabka Group.

The AAA rating reflects both the Group's maturity in managing ESG risks and the strength of its implementation across governance, social and environmental areas.

What is the MSCI ESG Rating?

The MSCI ESG Rating, developed by global analytics firm MSCI Inc., is one of the most widely recognised and extensively used frameworks for assessing ESG risk exposure and organisational maturity. Its methodology examines both a company's exposure to material ESG risks based on its business profile and its ability to manage those risks through appropriate policies, controls, and operational practices.

Ratings are assigned on a seven-point scale: CCC, B, BB, BBB, A, AA and AAA. The highest rating, AAA, is awarded to industry leaders who not only demonstrate robust ESG risk management but also implement innovative and enduring solutions that help set standards across the sector.

Further information on Zabka Group's ESG initiatives can be found in the 2024 Annual Report: Raport-roczny-Zabka-Group-2024.pdf

Source: Zabka Group

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25eb50ee-90ea-490a-a636-24a5ca1df267



Press Office of Zabka Group +48 514 877 509 biuro.prasowe@zabka.pl https://zabkagroup.com/

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
