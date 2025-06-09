

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris Plc. (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) Monday confirmed a conditional 37.63 pound per share cash proposal from Advent International Ltd.



The Offer Value includes cash of 37.35 pounds plus a proposed interim dividend of 0.28 pound per Spectris share, to be paid as part of Spectris' ordinary course FY2025 dividend calendar.



Earlier, there were approaches from Advent to the Board regarding a possible all cash offer for Spectris.



The Board concluded that the Proposal is at a value that the Board would be minded to recommend unanimously to Spectris shareholders. Accordingly, the Board is in discussions with Advent in relation to these terms and has provided access to confirmatory due diligence.



Advent is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 7 July 2025, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Spectris. This deadline can be extended.



