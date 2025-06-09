

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (JEM), Monday announced the pricing of initial public offering of 2.5 million shares at $4 per share, raising a total amount of $10 million.



Additionally, the Hong Kong-based company is offering 1.75 million shares and the selling shareholder is offering in aggregate 750,000 shares.



Following this, the shares of the company will begin trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on June 9, 2025, under the ticker 'JEM'.



The offering is expected to close on or about June 10, 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News