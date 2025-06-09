Sojitz has signed a 20-year corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with Kansai Electric Power and Osaka Titanium Technologies to deliver solar energy from hundreds of distributed-generation sites. Japan's Sojitz Corp. has signed a 20-year corporate PPA with Kansai Electric Power (Kepco) and Osaka Titanium Technologies to supply renewable energy from roughly 200 distributed solar plants across Japan. The plants, totaling 10 MW (AC) of capacity, will be developed and operated by Sojitz and its Sojitz Mirai Power subsidiary, with electricity to begin flowing to Osaka Titanium's Amagasaki plant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...