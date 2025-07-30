

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (KAEPF) Wednesday reported net profit of 99.163 billion yen or 89.01 yen per basic share for the first quarter, lower than 115.775 billion yen or 129.74 yen per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Operating profit decreased 13.3% to 128.949 billion yen from 148.773 billion yen.



Net sales for the quarter dropped 6.7% to 917.791 billion yen from 984.149 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects net sales to decline 7.8% year-on-year to 4,000 billion yen. Net profit is expected to decrease 29.8% to 295 billion yen with basic EPS of 264.80 yen per share.



