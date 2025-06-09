Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Nyce International Plc - Directorate Change

Nyce International Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).?Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

9 June 2025

NYCE International plc

("NYCE INTERNATIONAL", "NYCE" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

NYCE International Plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces that Stuart Adam is stepping down from his role as Non-Executive Director. The Board would like to thank Mr. Adam for his valuable contributions to the Company and in particular his support in the transition to the restoration of trading on 6 March 2025.

The Company is pleased to confirm that Stelios Michaelides will be appointed to the Board and will assume the role of Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer of the Group.

These changes will take effect on 30 June 2025.

The following information is provided for the purpose of Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Current directorships and/or partnerships:?

Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):?

D-Tech International Limited

Dynamic Frontline Limited

Dynamic Partners International Limited

Panko International Pty. Ltd.

Global Chain Limited

Ink Innovation Limited

Nyce International Limited

Q Servi Labs Technology Company Limited

Tento Applied Sciences Limited

Xanadu Entertainment Limited

Nyce Affiliates Limited

Ink Ventures Limited

Holy Holdings Limited

Frontiers Valley Inc.

Ink Innovation Inc.

Quanta Services Limited

Dapptricity Plc.

Dynamic Technologies (International) Co., Limited

Stelios Michaelides currently holds a 10% shareholding of Global Chain Limited, which in turn owns 29.31% of Nyce International Plc.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.??

About NYCE International Plc (https://www.nyceint.com)

NYCE International Plc is a publicly listed company on the AQSE Growth Market, operating as a premier marketplace for gaming technology and services. With a diverse portfolio of solutions and a global network of industry leaders, NYCE facilitates strategic partnerships and delivers revenue-driven innovations to gaming operators worldwide.

The Directors of NYCE accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Nyce International Plc

Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO

Harmen Brenninkmeijer, Chairman

enquiries@nyceint.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd

(AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

+44 20 3855 5551


