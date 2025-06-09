

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple (AAPL) Monday unveiled iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, featuring a new design, intelligent experiences, and improvements to apps.



Apple claims that the new design provides 'a more expressive and delightful experience across the system while maintaining the instant familiarity of iOS.'



'iOS 26 shines with the gorgeous new design and meaningful improvements to the features users rely on every day, making iPhone even more helpful,' said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. 'Experiences are more expressive and personal, from the Lock Screen and Home Screen, to new capabilities across Phone and Messages that help users focus on the connections that matter most. And with powerful new Apple Intelligence capabilities integrated across the system, users can get things done easier than ever.'



One new major feature is a new 'Liquid Glass' software design that adds a lot of translucency, including inside apps and with small elements like buttons and sliders. Apple is also redesigning apps to incorporate the design. The new look is inspired by Apple's visionOS software.



On the Lock Screen, the time fluidly adapts to the available space in an image, and spatial scenes bring wallpapers to life with a 3D effect when users move iPhone.



A developer beta for the updates will be available today, and a public beta will be available next month, according to Apple.



Apple also launched new operating systems for its other devices including- macOS Tahoe 26, iPadOS 26, visionOS 26 and watchOS 26.



