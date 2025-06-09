

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A large study from Australian Catholic University looked at nearly 300,000 children over several years and found that screen time not only leads to emotional and behavior problems but also becomes the way to cope with those problems.



The study, published in Psychological Bulletin, is the biggest ever to look at how screens affect children's emotions over time. Instead of saying screens are just good or bad, the research showed a more complex picture of how digital devices are changing childhood.



For the study, the researchers looked at 117 studies from different countries, tracking kids for several months to several years. They looked at how much time kids spent on screens and any issues they had, such as anxiety, aggression, depression, or trouble paying attention.



By following the same children over time, the researchers could see whether screen use came before emotional problems or the other way around. They noted that the effects were small but consistent.



One of the biggest concerns found during the study was video games. Kids who played video games were more likely to develop emotional and behavior problems later. Even more concerning was that kids who already had those problems were especially drawn to gaming.



'High screen use isn't just a cause of problems - sometimes, it's a symptom,' said lead author Roberta Pires Vasconcellos to CNN.



'In many cases, children who are already struggling emotionally turn to screens, especially video games, as a way to cope or escape,' added Vasconcellos. 'While that might offer short-term relief, over time it can trap them in a cycle that reinforces those emotional difficulties.'



Gaming also had a stronger link to emotional issues than other screen uses, like watching TV. It became the top choice for kids who were already struggling and looking for comfort.



The study also found difference of screentime impact between boys and girls. Girls were more affected by general screen time, while older boys were more likely to have problems linked to heavy gaming.



Interestingly, older kids aged 6-10 were more at risk from screen time than younger ones aged 0-5 as they have more freedom to choose how they use screens and often turn to them to escape emotional stress.



'Instead of developing self-regulation skills, they come to rely on screens for comfort and distraction,' Vasconcellos noted. 'This can reinforce a harmful cycle where emotional difficulties are masked rather than addressed, making it even harder for children to cope without a screen over time.'



The researchers also pointed out that not all screen time is harmful. For example, watching educational content with a parent usually doesn't cause problems. The real issue starts when screens are used to replace emotional support, physical activity and real-world interaction.



'If you notice your child turning to screens more often when they're upset or withdrawn, it might be time to check in on how they're doing emotionally,' Vasconcellos advised. 'In some cases, they might be seeking the sense of connection or support they're not finding in their face-to-face relationships - at home, at school or in other social settings.'



