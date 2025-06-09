Jaguar Health, Inc.: REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Conduct Fireside Chat 9AM ET June 10 as Part of Lytham Partners' Spring 2025 Spotlight Series

Click here to register

Discussion will focus on company's May 2025 meeting with the FDA to review the statistically significant responder analysis results for the subgroup of breast cancer patients in company's recently conducted Phase 3 OnTarget trial

The currently estimated US metastatic breast cancer population potentially qualifies as an orphan population, in alignment with company's core focus on orphan diseases

Company plans to promptly pursue authorization to initiate expanded access program for patients with breast cancer who may not be eligible for a potential pivotal treatment trial with crofelemer in patients with metastatic breast cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today issued a reminder that Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 9:00 AM Eastern tomorrow, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, as part of Lytham Partners' spring 2025 Spotlight Series.

Participation Instructions for Jaguar Health's Virtual Fireside Chat During Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Spotlight Series

When: Tuesday, June 10, 2025 from 9:00 - 10:00 AM Eastern

Where: Online (Click Here). The fireside chat will also be available for replay following the event.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that Jaguar management will participate in a virtual fireside chat June 10, 2025 as part of Lytham Partners' spring 2025 Spotlight Series, Jaguar's expectation that the currently estimated US metastatic breast cancer population may qualify as an orphan population, and Jaguar's expectation that it will promptly pursue authorization to initiate an expanded access program for patients with breast cancer who may not be eligible for a potential pivotal treatment trial with crofelemer in patients with metastatic breast cancer patients. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

