

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday see May results for the indexes of business confidence and business conditions, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, their scores were -1 and +2, respectively.



Australia also will see June results for the consumer sentiment survey from Westpac; in May, the survey was up 2.2 percent.



Japan will release May numbers for M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on year - up from 0.5 percent in April.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News