

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is tapping into America's enduring love for ranch dressing with the launch of Adobo Ranch, a bold new dipping sauce set to debut on June 17 across restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. This marks the brand's first new dip since 2020's queso blanco, which helped lift sales during its release.



The new offering puts a spicy spin on classic ranch, blending adobo peppers, sour cream, and a medley of herbs and spices. Chipotle describes it as delivering a 'craveable kick,' designed to elevate its core menu items like burritos and bowls. Adobo Ranch will be available for 75 cents per serving, with Chipotle Rewards members receiving a complimentary portion on launch day.



The introduction comes at a crucial time for the company. Chipotle recently reported its first same-store sales decline since 2020, as consumers grow more cautious with discretionary spending. The company has also trimmed its full-year growth forecast and does not expect customer traffic to rebound until the second half of the year. Its stock is down 12% in 2024, bringing its market value to roughly $71 billion.



Ranch dressing has surged in popularity, especially among Gen Z consumers, becoming a staple not just for salads but also for dipping pizza, wings, and fries. 'Ranch is familiar, comforting, and low-risk for experimentation,' said Maeve Webster, president of consultancy Menu Matters. Chipotle's President and Chief Brand Officer Chris Brand echoed that sentiment, calling ranch a 'cultural phenomenon' that invites customers to try new flavor combinations without hesitation.



By introducing Adobo Ranch, Chipotle hopes to reignite interest among hesitant diners and drive incremental sales similar to the lift seen with its queso relaunch. Whether the new dip becomes a long-term menu staple will likely depend on how well it connects with today's cost-conscious, flavor-seeking consumer.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



