

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HarbourView Equity Partners, an independent alternative asset management firm focused on entertainment, media, and sports investments and partnered with KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), announced Monday that it has secured an additional $500 million in debt financing.



The funding comes through a private securitization backed by its expansive and diverse music catalog. This follows nearly $500 million raised earlier in 2024, also involving KKR-managed insurance vehicles.



Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke noted that KKR's continued backing will support HarbourView's strategy of investing in resilient intellectual property within the evolving media and entertainment landscape. KKR representatives highlighted the quality and breadth of HarbourView's music IP portfolio as a prime fit for their High-Grade Asset-Based Finance (ABF) strategy, which manages about $74 billion globally.



Founded in 2021, HarbourView has acquired over 70 music catalogs representing more than 35,000 songs and continues expanding its footprint with recent entertainment ventures, including a Hip Hop biopic slate and Usher's concert film.



The new financing was solely structured by Barclays, which reiterated investor interest in uncorrelated assets. Barclays and KKR Capital Markets acted as placement agents, with Fifth Third Bank serving as passive placement agent.



Monday, KKR closed at $123.25, down 0.12%, with no change in after-hours trading on the NYSE.



