

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) announced the appointment of Daniel Cunha as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2025.



Izzy Martins will be leaving the Company on June 30, 2025, to pursue another opportunity. She will continue to advise the Company through August 31, 2025, to assist with the orderly transition of her duties to Cunha.



Cunha joins Avis Budget Group from Orion Services Group, a private equity owned commercial field services company, where he served as CFO for the past year. Prior to Orion, Cunha was the CFO of Ocean Spray and Heinz North America. Cunha started his career at McKinsey & Company as a consultant and subsequently worked in private equity at GP Investments.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News