

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and industrial production from Italy are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.6 percent in three months to April from 4.5 percent in the preceding period.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes industrial production for April. Economists expect industrial output to grow 0.1 percent month-on-month, the same rate of increase as seen in March.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey data is due. The investor sentiment index is expected to rise to -6.0 in June from -8.1 in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News