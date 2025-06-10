Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

An asset perfectly aligned with Mercialys' ambitions

Mercialys announces the acquisition of the Saint-Genis 2 shopping center, located in western Lyon, within a catchment area of 700,000 inhabitants-home to the highest-income households in the city. Greater Lyon stands as the second largest consumer market in France after Paris, ahead of Marseille and Toulouse, where Mercialys already holds major assets.

This acquisition fully aligns with the Group's strategy to strengthen its presence in the country's most dynamic regions. Acquired for a total price of €146 million including transfer taxes, the asset offers an immediate yield significantly above the Company's investment criteria and presents substantial medium-term value creation potential.

A high-performance, leading-retail destination

The center had undergone, a few years ago, a comprehensive renovation and environmental performance upgrade program amounting to €45 million. With almost 100 well diversified retail brands and the second most successful hypermarket in the Auchan group (outside the scope of this transaction), it is the largest shopping center in the western part of the Lyon metropolitan area.

Beyond its many strengths, the robustness of its catchment area endows this asset with further optimization potential. Its commercial performance can be enhanced through the re-tenanting and consolidation of its retail mix, aligning it with the Company's standards which boast an average occupancy rate of 98% across its 33 strategic assets.

An investment initiating a new momentum for the Company

This investment represents a unique opportunity for Mercialys to reinforce its position as a key player in the French retail property sector. Guided by a strategy focused on sustainability and operational excellence, the Company intends to fully leverage the strengths of this asset while pursuing its growth objectives.

As part of this transaction, Mercialys was advised by Screeb Notarial Office, Arsène for tax matters, and Haldis for technical due diligence. The seller was represented by Michelez Notarial Office, with BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley acting as financial advisors.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

A presentation of these results is also available online, in the following section:

Investors News and press releases Financial press releases

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2024, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,927 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.2 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2024 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250609628517/en/

Contacts:

Analyst and investor

Olivier Pouteau

Tel: +33 (0)6 30 13 27 31

Email: opouteau@mercialys.com