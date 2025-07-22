Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025
- 331,455 shares,
- Euro 3,508,274.40.
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares,
- Euro 2,389,808.95.
At December 31, 2024, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 418,450 shares,
- Euro 2,397,177.04.
In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2025 and June 30, 2025 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
5,222
2,078,081
22,315,998.54
Sales
5,588
2,165,076
23,425,827.92
