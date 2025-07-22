Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025

331,455 shares,

Euro 3,508,274.40.

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

345,930 shares,

Euro 2,389,808.95.

At December 31, 2024, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

418,450 shares,

Euro 2,397,177.04.

In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2025 and June 30, 2025 are presented below:

Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Purchases 5,222 2,078,081 22,315,998.54 Sales 5,588 2,165,076 23,425,827.92

