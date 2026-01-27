Regulatory News:

Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) commitment to tackling climate change has once again been recognized. The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a leading international organization for assessing corporate climate policies, has reinstated Mercialys on its Climate "A List". This rating represents the highest level of engagement in addressing climate change. In 2025, the CDP assessed more than 22,000 companies worldwide, of which fewer than 4% were included on the Climate "A List".

Each year, the CDP evaluates the completeness and quality of corporate disclosures. Its assessment covers, in particular, climate governance, the identification and management of climate-related financial risks, and performance in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

This recognition forms part of the long-term strategy pursued by Mercialys. A 41% reduction in its carbon footprint between 2017 and 2024 stands as a significant illustration of this commitment. Building on these results, the Company raised its decarbonization targets in 2025, extending coverage to scopes 1, 2 and 3 under a whole-building approach. This ambition has been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)* in accordance with the sector-specific "Buildings" standard. Mercialys now targets a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per square meters of 62% by 2030 and 92% by 2050, compared with 2017 levels.

By participating continuously in the CDP questionnaire since 2018, with publicly available disclosures, Mercialys reaffirms its commitment to transparency and to providing reliable, comparable and actionable environmental data for investors and all stakeholders.

Mercialys' inclusion on the Climate "A List" reflects the long-term actions and investments implemented across its portfolio of shopping centers, aimed at risk management, strengthening the resilience of its business model, and delivering sustainable value creation.

* The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is an international non-profit organization that assesses, based on criteria established by scientific experts, the alignment between companies' greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in order to ensure that these targets are consistent with limiting the increase in global temperatures to 2°C by 2050 compared with 1990 levels.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate investment companies. It specializes in the ownership, management, and transformation of retail spaces in anticipation of consumer trends, both for its own account and on behalf of third parties. As of June 30, 2025, the Company held a property portfolio valued at €2.9 billion including transfer taxes. Its portfolio of 1,985 leases represents an annualized rental base of €180.4 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock exchange since October 12, 2005, under the ticker symbol MERY, and benefits from the French REIT (SIIC) regime. A member of the SBF 120 and the Euronext Paris A compartment, the number of shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024, was 93,886,501.

Certain statements included in this press release may contain forward-looking information relating in particular to future events, trends, projects or objectives. These forwardlooking statements are inherently subject to risks-whether identified or not-and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in such statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document, available at www.mercialys.fr, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, for a description of certain key factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no commitment to update or revise these forward-looking statements, nor to provide any new information, future events or other circumstances that might affect them.

