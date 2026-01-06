Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025
- 305,365 shares,
- Euro 3,663,832.39.
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares,
- Euro 2,389,808.95.
At June 30, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 331,455 shares,
- Euro 3,508,274.40.
In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
4,875
1,869,769
20,260,126.66
Sales
4,746
1,895,859
20,619,708.54
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre,
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
