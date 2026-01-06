Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025

305,365 shares,

Euro 3,663,832.39.

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

345,930 shares,

Euro 2,389,808.95.

At June 30, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

331,455 shares,

Euro 3,508,274.40.

In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025 are presented below:

Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Purchases 4,875 1,869,769 20,260,126.66 Sales 4,746 1,895,859 20,619,708.54

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre,

75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

