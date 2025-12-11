Regulatory News:

Due to an increase in her professional commitments, Ms Élisabeth Cunin, a Company director since 2012, today informed Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) Board of Directors that she wished to stand down from her position, which the Board acknowledged. Her resignation will take effect on December 31, 2025.

Ms Élisabeth Cunin chaired the Appointments and Compensation Committee from 2017 to 2021, then the Strategy and Transformation Committee from 2021 to 2024.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Management Team would like to express their deep gratitude to Ms Élisabeth Cunin for her dedication, her thoughtful and rigorous approach, and the quality of her contributions. Throughout her years in office, Ms Élisabeth Cunin has played a significant role in further strengthening the Company's governance, developing its strategy and supporting its growth. Her in-depth knowledge of the retail sector and her vision of the factors behind its development have been valuable assets for the Company.

Ms Élisabeth Cunin: "I would like to thank the directors, management and all the teams at Mercialys for the quality of our discussions and exchanges throughout my time in office. My particular thanks go to Éric Le Gentil, a demanding and inspiring partner with our shared mission. As my other responsibilities have intensified, I have taken this decision to stand down, in accordance with the level of availability required for this role. I leave the Board convinced that the challenges ahead will be met with the same passion and rigor that have guided our work. I will continue to follow Mercialys' projects and achievements with great interest".

Mr Éric Le Gentil, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "Thirteen years of commitment, insights and high standards have defined Élisabeth Cunin's journey within our Board. Her experienced perspective on the sector's developments, her ability to challenge our strategic choices, and her support for Mercialys' transformation have left a lasting mark. We would like to express our sincerest recognition and wish her continued success as she pursues her other endeavors with the same passion and clarity of vision. Mercialys will continue to move forward, strengthened by the values and ambitions that she has helped shape"

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2025, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,985 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 180.4 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025.

