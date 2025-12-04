Accelerating the diversification of our retail mix

France's most diversified food offering among listed retail real estate companies

The Leclerc hypermarket inaugurated today at the Phare de l'Europe SHOP•PARK in Brest will enable this site to consolidate its already dominant position within this major regional hub. In the second half of 2026, Grand Frais, a popular food retailer, will further strengthen this unparalleled offering in this area.

With the presence of Leclerc, Intermarché, Auchan, Carrefour, Grand Frais, Monoprix, Lidl and Aldi, our portfolio now delivers an unmatched food retail lineup.

Strengthening the appeal and regional leadership of our shopping parks

All of these retailers are rolling out major programs to renovate their stores at our sites. The recent openings of new concepts by Auchan and Intermarché in Fréjus, Cannes-Mandelieu and Besançon illustrate this dynamic approach and have already led to significant increases in footfall: +26% and +31% since April at the first two sites, and +45% over the first 15 days for the third.

These hypermarket transformations, eagerly awaited by customers, will ramp up with Albertville (Q1 2026; Intermarché), Marseille (Q2 2026; Auchan reconfiguration and arrival of Lidl and Biofrais) and Annecy (Q2 2026; Auchan), among others.

Footfall up +3.5%

More generally, the excellent footfall trends observed at end-September have continued, with a +3.5% increase recorded at end-November1, 320bp above the national panel.

These very positive developments, combined with Mercialys' proven expertise, confirm the Company's commitment to continue moving forward with targeted acquisitions to drive its growth.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2025, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,985 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 180.4 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025.

1 Rolling 12-month period, excluding Marseille in restructuration on more than 14 000 sqm

