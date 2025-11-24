Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Leroy, who joins the Group as General Secretary.

In this role, and as member of the Executive Committee, she will oversee the Legal, Governance, Compliance and CSR departments, reporting directly to Vincent Ravat, Chief Executive Officer.

A qualified lawyer with a specialization in real estate and mergers acquisitions, Sarah Leroy brings more than twenty years of experience in senior roles across legal affairs, governance, compliance and general secretary. She has notably held key positions at Axa Investment Managers, Tereos, as well as within the law firms Jones Day and August Debouzy.

Her extensive expertise and recognized professional background represent a major asset in supporting Mercialys through its forthcoming phases of development.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2025, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,985 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 180.4 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025.

