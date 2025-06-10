A key goal of the collaboration is to achieve a 30% boost across Switzerland in the use of on-site generated solar energy for EV charging

EV charging customers could see prices drop if cost-saving benefits feed through from on-site energy generation

The project aims to help reduce strain on the grid and contribute to grid stability and energy security

Eaton, a global leader in intelligent power management, and AMP IT SA, a company focused on financing, installing and operating electric vehicle charging systems, are collaborating on a new project to help building owners optimize the efficiency and system performance of electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) without the complexity of EVCI ownership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250609192203/en/

Eaton and AMP IT collaborate to offer EV charging-as-a-service integrated with solar and energy storage to building owners in Switzerland. Image courtesy of AMP IT.

The project, which is targeted at scaling EV charging infrastructure in multi-residential office, industrial and logistics buildings, is supported by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy after recently winning an award in its RechargeAuPoint program that promotes innovative projects in the field of charging infrastructure.

In the context of this business model, Eaton's Buildings as a Grid approach combined with AMP IT's smart charging solutions makes it possible to manage the renewable and conventional energy requirements of a building without owning or maintaining related assets such as EV charging infrastructure, energy storage and solar panels. Eaton and AMP IT plan to roll out similar business models in other EMEA countries in the future.

Leveraging the Buildings as a Grid approach to energy management, AMP IT has coordinated an impressive ecosystem of project partners. As well as Eaton, the partners include publicly traded real estate investment funds, experienced service operators, leading energy, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, local utility companies and academic partners interested in this transformative approach to EV charging by leveraging buildings as integral components of microgrids.

"Decentralized energy production and management is essential to meet growing global energy demands and this project shows how collaboration and technology developments such as our Buildings as a Grid approach will make the energy transition sustainable and profitable for everyone involved," said Andreea Laplace, director, sustainability and energy transition offerings at Eaton.

"We trust that this program will bring significant contributions to e-mobility with smarter EV charging solutions making better use of locally produced renewable energies, enhanced energy self-consumption schemes, and cost-effective battery storage solutions, in various use cases," said Ilya Tyuvildin, AMP IT co-founder.

About AMP IT:

AMP IT is a Swiss company that designs, finances, and installs smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for homes, businesses, and multi-tenant buildings. Combining cutting-edge hardware with proprietary AI-driven software, AMP IT enables seamless and optimized charging experiences that increase self-consumption of solar energy, reduce grid stress, and lower electricity costs. By integrating solar production, battery storage, and flexible charging, AMP IT transforms EVs into active components of a more sustainable, resilient, and efficient energy ecosystem.

About Eaton:

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250609192203/en/

Contacts:

Contact for AMP IT:

Name: Ilya Tyuvildin

Email: ilya.t@amp-it.ch

Phone: +41765468655

Contact for Eaton:

Name: Angela Swann

Email: AngelaSwann@eaton.com

Phone: +44 7773 198113