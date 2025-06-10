Biovica International: Biovica Secures Three New Work Orders in Pharma Services of 2,5 MSEK in Value

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a leader in blood-based cancer monitoring, has signed three new work orders within its Pharma Services business, with a combined value of approximately SEK 2.5 million. The agreements are for TKa testing services with existing customers.

Two of the three work orders were placed by the Tier-1 (revenues >10 BUSD) U.S. pharmaceutical company which recently entered into a broader service agreement with Biovica, including a record-breaking SEK 4 million work order. These latest orders will support the development of next-generation CDK4/6 inhibitors. The orders are a combination of retrospective analysis, that will be performed in the coming months, and prospective analysis that will be performed over ~2 years.

"I'm pleased to see that our Pharma customers recognize the value of DiviTum® TKa and are returning for continued use. The reliable and meaningful data it provides continues to drive demand from leading pharmaceutical companies, who use it in the development of new cancer therapies that will benefit patients.," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.