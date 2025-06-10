Biovica International: Biovica Secures Three New Work Orders in Pharma Services of 2,5 MSEK in Value

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a leader in blood-based cancer monitoring, has signed three new work orders within its Pharma Services business, with a combined value of approximately SEK 2.5 million. The agreements are for TKa testing services with existing customers.
Two of the three work orders were placed by the Tier-1 (revenues >10 BUSD) U.S. pharmaceutical company which recently entered into a broader service agreement with Biovica, including a record-breaking SEK 4 million work order. These latest orders will support the development of next-generation CDK4/6 inhibitors. The orders are a combination of retrospective analysis, that will be performed in the coming months, and prospective analysis that will be performed over ~2 years.
"I'm pleased to see that our Pharma customers recognize the value of DiviTum® TKa and are returning for continued use. The reliable and meaningful data it provides continues to drive demand from leading pharmaceutical companies, who use it in the development of new cancer therapies that will benefit patients.," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.
Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com
Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com
Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence
Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com
