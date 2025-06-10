

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway (BWY.L) issued a trading update in respect of the period from 1 February to 1 June 2025. The Group said it has delivered a solid trading performance, and is on track to deliver strong growth in volume output and profits in the full financial year.



The private reservation rate increased by 5.9% to an average of 161 per week. The private reservation rate per outlet per week increased by 8.1% to 0.67. The private reservation rate per outlet per week, excluding bulk sales, was 0.61, in line with the prior year equivalent. The overall reservation rate, including social homes, rose by 2.1% to 196 per week.



Bellway stated that the Group is fully sold for the current financial year. Volume output is now expected to be between 8,600 and 8,700 homes and, in line with previous guidance, the underlying operating margin is expected to approach 11.0%.



The Group noted that, if market conditions remain stable, it is well-positioned to deliver cumulative volume growth of 20% in the two years to 31 July 2026.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News