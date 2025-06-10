

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's machine tool orders increased for the eighth straight month in May, though at a slower pace amid weaker domestic demand, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed on Tuesday.



Machine tool orders climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year in May, after rising 7.7 percent in the previous month.



Foreign orders grew 6.7 percent from last year, while domestic demand was down by 5.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, machine tool orders fell 11.2 percent, following a 13.8 percent plunge in April.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News