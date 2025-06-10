

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L), a manufacturing and research company, on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its Oxford Instruments NanoScience to Quantum Design International Inc. for 60 million pounds in cash.



The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of either 2025 or 2026.



The deal includes up to 3 million pounds of deferred consideration linked to future revenues from quantum scaling systems.



With a strong balance sheet and expected cash from the sale of its quantum-focused business, Oxford Instruments said, it plans to return up to 50 million pounds to shareholders through a share buyback, starting soon.



Non-recurring transaction-related costs are estimated at 2 million - 3 million pounds in the full year 2025 or 2026. About 4 million pounds in costs currently allocated to NanoScience will stay with the company, which plans to reduce this from the full year 2026 or 2027.



On Monday, Oxford Instruments closed trading, 5.43% higher at 1,904 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



