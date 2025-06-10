

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 1-week low of 0.8450 against the euro and an 8-day low of 1.3483 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8418 and 1.3565, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound dropped to a 5-day low of 1.1089 and a 4-day low of 194.91 from an early 4-day high of 1.1146 and nearly a 4-week high of 196.45, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the euro, 1.33 against the greenback, 1.09 against the franc and 192.00 against the yen.



