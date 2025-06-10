

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) were gaining around 8 percent on the London Stock Exchange after the company on Tuesday reported profit in fiscal 2025, compared to last year's loss. The results mainly reflected the absence of prior year's pension settlement and related charges, and higher revenues.



FirstGroup also lifted full-year dividend, and announced an additional 50 million pounds share buyback programme.



Looking ahead, the company said its current trading and outlook for fiscal 2026 is in line with the Group expectations. The company expects to at least maintain adjusted earnings per share in the year ahead.



In fiscal 2025, the British transport company posted pre-tax profit of 164.9 million pounds, compared to pre-tax loss of 18.8 million pounds a year ago. The prior year results included Local Government Pension Scheme or LGPS pension settlement and related charges.



Adjusted profit before tax was 164.3 million pounds during the year, compared to 136.8 million pounds in fiscal 2024.



FirstGroup's profit attributable to Equity holders of the parent for the year came in at 127.5 million pounds or 20.5 pence per share, compared to loss of 15.9 million pounds or 2.4 pence per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were 19.3 pence, compared to earnings of 6.4 pence a year ago.



The company's annual revenue climbed to 5.07 billion pounds from 4.72 billion pounds in the previous year. Adjusted revenue for the year was 1.37 billion pounds, higher than last year's 1.28 billion pounds.



Further, the company's Board is proposing a final dividend of 4.8 pence per share, thus raising the full year dividend to 6.5 pence per share from last year's 5.5 pence. The final dividend will be paid on August 8 to shareholders on the register at July 4.



On the LSE, the stock is trading at 206.40 pence, up 7.5 percent.



