TOBII AB: Tobii Revolutionizes In-Car Sensing with Next-Generation Interior Sensing Technology and Processing

For more than two years, Tobii has worked with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to utilize the compute capabilities of their Snapdragon® SoCs, creating an advanced interior sensing solution that targets the evolving stringent in-cabin regulations while enhancing the user experience.

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, is revolutionizing interior sensing with a transformative system that seamlessly integrates multiple technologies. The new system leverages Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading Snapdragon Ride platform-renowned for its heterogeneous computing and efficient edge AI capabilities in automotive applications-to overcome past technical limitations, enabling multiple technologies to execute in parallel on the edge. The result: smarter, safer, and more intuitive in-cabin environments.

"We're honored by the trust Qualcomm Technologies has placed in Tobii throughout our work together over the last two years," said Adrian Capata, Senior Vice President, Tobii Autosense. "Tobii has developed a new generation of interior sensing technology that meets or exceeds industry standards with the Snapdragon Ride Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. Tobii customers can now access this new, fully validated hardware and software to address the expanding needs of in-cabin sensing."

Tobii, through its automotive business segment Tobii Autosense, is a leading player in automotive interior sensing and has secured design wins for more than 150 vehicle models. Its driver monitoring solutions (DMS) and occupant monitoring solutions (OMS) are currently deployed in over 700,000 vehicles on the road. You can read more about Tobii's automotive offering here.

Tobii is attending InCabin USA 2025, June 10-12. Please visit us in booth number 100.

Rasmus Löwenmo Buckhöj, Head of Communications, Tobii AB, +46 (0)73 327 87 64

Email: rasmus.lowenmobuckhoj@tobii.com

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

