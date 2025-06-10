Dogecoin Cash, Inc.: Dogecoin Cash Inc. Announces Symbol Change to DOGP, Planting Its Flag in the Memeosphere

MESQUITE, NV, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS), a publicly traded company operating at the intersection of digital assets and public equity markets, announced today that it has received approval to change its stock ticker symbol to DOGP, effective June 10, 2025. The new symbol better aligns with the company's identity, mission, and growing role in the decentralized meme economy.



"This move marks our territory in the memeosphere," said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash Inc. "DOGP isn't just a ticker - it's a signal that we're serious about building in the crypto culture and our commitment to real innovation with real compliance. It signals that we're not only part of the conversation - we're leading the barkstorm."

Dogecoin Cash operates its digital health services through PrestoDoctor, a proprietary telehealth platform offering HIPAA-compliant cannabis consultations in multiple U.S. states and boasts an IP portfolio including the patented cannabis strain Ecuadorian Sativa and a patented cannabis lozenge for the treatment of hypertension. This technology-forward infrastructure supports the company's broader commitment to innovation across regulated industries and blockchain-integrated applications.

The updated ticker reflects the company's sharper focus on a meme-forward digital ecosystem, and the successful issuance of a preferred stock dividend to its shareholders.



"And who knows," Tobias added, "it'd be a kick if DOGPP ends up as the symbol for our preferred shares. The memes would practically write themselves."

The new ticker comes after several major milestones for the company, including:

• The acquisition of 1 billion DOG tokens from Tipestry Inc.,

• The launch of Meme Coins Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to meme asset development,

• And the issuance of preferred stock as a dividend to shareholders of record.



What This Means for Shareholders

• The company's common shares will begin trading under DOGP on the OTCQB Market on July 10, 2025.

• No action is required from shareholders.

• The company remains fully compliant with SEC reporting requirements and continues to file under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Why It Matters



The DOGP symbol change reflects a broader trend: publicly traded companies embracing internet-native culture while staying grounded in financial regulations. Dogecoin Cash Inc. is positioning itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets and the decentralized, meme-driven future of finance.





About Dogecoin Cash Inc.



Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. CBDS holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka "CTA", and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. CBDS engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as focusing on blockchain innovation and developing blockchain-based infrastructure and digital asset initiatives. Its subsidiary, MEME Coins Inc., currently holds DOG tokens as its sole digital asset and is an emerging platform focused on meme-based cryptocurrency innovation, token utility, and social crypto applications.



