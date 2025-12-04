Dogecoin Cash, Inc.: DOGP Moves to Nearly Double DOG Token Holdings Through Strategic Agreement

Mesquite, NV, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, NV December 4, 2025 - Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) today announced that its controlled subsidiary, MEMECOINS, Inc., has entered into an agreement with Tipestry, Inc. to acquire 4 billion Dogecoin Cash (MEMECOIN:DOG) tokens.

The transaction, structured through the issuance of preferred shares at the subsidiary level, does not dilute DOGP shareholders. Upon closing, the Company's combined direct and indirect DOG token exposure - through MEMECOINS, DogeSPAC LLC, and Dogecoin Treasury Inc. - is expected to exceed 8 billion DOG.

"This isn't just an asset transaction," said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. "This agreement fits into our broader strategy. Our goal is to align digital-asset exposure with operating-company opportunities in ways that may support real-world utility over time. While many discuss the future of Web3 in abstract terms, we are focused on participating in that evolution in a measured, practical, and responsible way."

This strategic step aligns with ideas explored in the recently published Dogecoin Cash White Paper: Reconstructing Digital Value, available on Amazon.com and DogecoinCash.org?.

The paper outlines a federated model for social platforms combined with a tokenized value layer - a novel framework for aligning online participation with measurable economic contribution. It proposes a "forum, stream, and stage" design for digital interaction and explores how blockchain-based tools can restore transparency, identity portability, and user ownership to social systems.

While the white paper remains theoretical, its originality and systems-level thinking have drawn attention for reframing blockchain not as speculation, but as infrastructure for trust and participation - the same principles guiding DOGP's disciplined, long-term development strategy.

Beyond its digital assets, DOGP operates real-world businesses, including PrestoDoctor.com, a leading telehealth platform serving medical cannabis patients across approved states - reflecting the company's hybrid approach to value creation that unites regulated commerce and decentralized technology.

"The convergence of innovation and practicality defines where we're headed," Tobias said. "Our goal is steady, principle-based growth - building assets and technologies that stand on both real-world utility and conceptual strength."

The closing of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions.