Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Announces Completion of Unit Distribution Processing and DTC Participant Allocation

MESQUITE, NV, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, Nevada - January 29, 2026 - Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: DOGP) (the "Company") today announced that Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc. ("Colonial"), the Company's transfer agent, has completed processing of the Company's previously declared distribution of Units (the "Units").

Colonial has confirmed that it processed the Units for the position held in the name of Cede & Co., as nominee for The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), and that, pursuant to DTC participant allocation instructions, Colonial allocated and distributed the Cede & Co. position to DTC participant firms in accordance with standard book-entry procedures.

Each DTC participant firm is responsible for crediting the Units to the accounts of its respective beneficial owners. The timing and manner in which the Units are reflected on customer account statements is determined by each broker-dealer and may vary.

The Units are issued pursuant to the Company's previously disclosed distribution structure and are recorded on a separate register maintained by (or on behalf of) the Company. The Units are not shares of the Company's common stock and do not change the Company's authorized or outstanding equity securities.

Beneficial owners who hold their securities through brokerage accounts should contact their broker-dealer regarding when and how the Units will be reflected in their account. Stockholders who held shares as registered holders of record as of December 22, 2025, will receive Units directly through Colonial in accordance with the Company's distribution instructions.

This announcement is provided for informational purposes to confirm completion of transfer agent processing and DTC participant allocation and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: DOGP) is a public company focused on developing compliant financial and technological frameworks that integrate traditional securities markets with blockchain-referenced economic models.



