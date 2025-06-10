

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumers remained less pessimistic in May as the confidence index improved from a 16-month low in April, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -37.0 in May from -42.0 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the index also rose marginally from the previous year's reading of -38.0.



Among the four components, the sub-indices past financial situation, expected financial situation, and timing for major purchases were above their previous year's levels, while the sub-index for expected economic development was lower than a year ago.



