

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Tuesday as investors waited for more details to emerge from the second day of ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. The dollar ticked up slightly, acting as a headwind for the bullion.



Spot gold edged up by 0.1 percent to $3,329.09 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $3,346.77.



The dollar index was slightly higher due to investor optimism surrounding ongoing U.S.-China talks.



There was no significant breakthrough after the first day of negotiations but U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that the talks were 'going well' and that he was 'only getting good reports'.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters the meeting was 'good' while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called the discussions 'fruitful.'



According to media reports, the U.S. appears willing to ease some tech export restrictions in return for China easing limits on rare earth exports.



Traders also looked ahead to the release of some key U.S. economic data this week, including closely watched reports on consumer price inflation, producer price inflation, inflation expectations and consumer sentiment for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.



