

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The launch of Axiom Mission 4, the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, has been postponed by a day to Wednesday.



The mission was set to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:22 a.m. EDT, Tuesday.



It has now been rescheduled to no earlier than 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, NASA said in a press release.



The Indian Space Research Organisation, which is collaborating with NASA for the ambitious mission, said the launch was delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions.



The four-member crew will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 12:30 p.m., Thursday, according to NASA.



The U.S. space agency said it will stream live coverage of launch and arrival activities on NASA+.



Veteran former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, Peggy Whitson will command the commercial mission, while Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as pilot. The two mission specialists are European Space Agency project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.



They will stay aboard the orbiting laboratory for approximately two-weeks, conducting science research, education, and commercial activities.



NASA's mission responsibility is for integrated operations, which begins during the spacecraft's approach to the space station.



As part of collaboration between NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation, Axiom Mission 4 delivers on a commitment highlighted by President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first ISRO astronaut to the station.



The space agencies are participating in five joint science investigations and two in-orbit science, technology, engineering, and mathematics demonstrations. NASA and ISRO have a long-standing relationship built on a shared vision to advance scientific knowledge and expand space collaboration.



The private mission marks India, Poland, and Hungary's first government-sponsored human spaceflight in more than 40 years.



