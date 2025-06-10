Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce the appointment of Adrian Karolko, P. Geo, as Vice President, Exploration. In his new role, Mr. Karolko will work directly with the Company's COO, Kevin Bonel, further bolstering Midnight Sun's technical team.

Mr. Karolko brings over 18 years of mineral exploration experience across a wide variety of commodities including base metals, gold, uranium, and specialty metals from jurisdictions including Africa, Europe, South America, Canada, and the United States. Most recently, he was an active member of the Pre-Feasibility and Feasibility team on the Cangrejos gold-copper porphyry deposit in Ecuador, owned by Lumina Gold Corp., which recently announced its $581 million acquisition by CMOC Singapore Pte. Ltd. Concurrent to that role, Mr. Karolko served as Exploration Manager for Miedzi Copper Corp., a privately held company headed by Ross Beaty, and is co-credited with the discovery of the Nowa Sol copper-silver stratabound deposit in western Poland. Mr. Karolko has served as a Qualified Professional Geologist on numerous projects, with multiple operators globally, and brings strong leadership and technical skillsets to the Midnight Sun team.

Al Fabbro, Midnight Sun's President & CEO, stated, "On behalf of our board of directors and management team, I am pleased to welcome Adrian Karolko as our new Vice President of Exploration. Adrian brings with him a wealth of experience, including contributions to the Solwezi Project during our early years in Zambia. We are thrilled to have him return and his extensive expertise gained over the past decade will complement the efforts of Dr. Kevin Bonel, forming a dynamic technical tag-team advancing our Zambian assets. I believe the continued expansion of our corporate, technical, and advisory teams with high quality talent underscores the strength and merits of the projects.

"As Adrian steps into his new role, I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to Robert Sibthorpe for his outstanding contributions to the company, particularly his role in identifying and securing the Solwezi Project in 2013. His dedication and expertise have been vital to our progress, and we are grateful for his continued commitment to consult and advise our technical team."

With Mr. Karolko's appointment, Robert Sibthorpe has stepped down as Vice President, Exploration and has accepted the title of Chairman Emeritus of Midnight Sun, recognizing his many years of contribution to the Company. Mr. Sibthorpe will continue to serve on the board of directors as well as contribute to Midnight Sun's technical team in an advisory capacity.

Additionally, Matt MacKenzie's title has changed from Vice President, Corporate Development to Executive Vice President, better reflecting his senior role in the Company. Mr. MacKenzie will also continue as Midnight Sun's Corporate Secretary.

Stock Option Grant

Pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, Midnight Sun has granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,550,000 Common Shares of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.60 per share, to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants. These stock options are fully vested upon issuance and expire five years from the date of issue.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun intends to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

