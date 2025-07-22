Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the expansion drilling program at the Kazhiba-Main oxide copper target on the Company's Solwezi Project in Zambia. Initial reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at Kazhiba-Main took place in November 2024 and yielded strong results; however, to date, only ~40% of the geochemical anomaly has been tested (See the Company's News Release dated January 29, 2025). The Company plans to complete an NI43-101 compliant maiden resource estimate for Kazhiba-Main upon completion of the drill program.

Highlights of the 2024 RC drilling program at Kazhiba Main included the following:

10.69% copper over 21.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-028

5.60% copper over 26.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-020

3.01% copper over 15.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-012

4.66% copper over 7.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-030

Midnight Sun's President & CEO, Al Fabbro, states: "We are now well underway with RC drilling at Kazhiba-Main, working to establish the extents of mineralization. Our 2024 work confirmed the presence of a substantial high-grade, near-surface oxide copper blanket, and identified multiple new targets for significant expansion potential. After reviewing the initial drill results, we are confident that immense opportunity for growth exists, having tested only about 40% of the target area. The exceptional high-grade nature of this mineralization is clear, and we are now moving swiftly to expand the mineralized zone and deliver a maiden resource. These key steps, under our Cooperative Exploration Plan with First Quantum, have the potential to unlock significant near-term cash flow and strategic optionality for our shareholders."

Additionally, Midnight Sun recently completed a follow-up Partial Ionic Leach (PIL) geochemical sampling program over three new target areas which were identified after reviewing historical soil geochemistry data. This new PIL sampling program totals 585 samples in the Kazhiba-East area.

The current interpretation is that the Kazhiba-East areas are analogs to the copper mineralization and emplacement discovered at Kazhiba-Main. The recent detailed PIL grid over the three areas was completed in order to better delineate each target area to optimize future RC drill locations.

Samples were recently submitted to ALS Chemex in Ndola and results are expected within four weeks.

Kazhiba Main 2025 Expansion Program:

The Kazhiba Main mineralized zone is located approximately 6 kilometres southwest of First Quantum Minerals' Kansanshi Copper Mine. Work to date has confirmed near-surface, high-grade oxide copper mineralization and comprises key steps under the previously announced Cooperative Exploration Plan with First Quantum Minerals (see news release dated April 23, 2024).

The Company's 2025 program is planned to include 164 holes at Kazhiba Main, to test expansion potential of oxide copper mineralization outside of the previously drilled area, as well as infill several holes within last year's drilling grid. The company is prepared to add additional holes immediately pending assay results to completely delineate the Kazhiba-Main mineralization. Upon the completion of the drilling, the company plans to complete a NI43-101 compliant maiden resource estimate for Kazhiba-Main.

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

*Graphics provided below:

Figure 1: 2025 Kazhiba Main Drill Grid

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2553/259527_71991847e40d4be8_001full.jpg

Figure 2: 2025 Kazhiba Partial Ionic Leach Sampling Grid

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2553/259527_71991847e40d4be8_002full.jpg

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun's goal is to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.,

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

