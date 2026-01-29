Midnight Sun Mining: Midnight Sun Drills 0.89% Copper Over 25 Metres and 1.36% Copper Over 6 Metres within 0.46% Copper Over 50 Metres; Continuing to Significantly Extend Dumbwa System

Drilling at Dumbwa has now established strike over 3.6 kilometres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA / OTCQX: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from 28 holes, totalling 5,247.30 metres ("m"), from its 100% owned Dumbwa Target, located in Solwezi, Zambia. Ongoing drilling continues to significantly extend the mineralized system at Dumbwa along strike.

Highlights of Drilling include:

DBW-25-021 intercepted 0.89% Cu over 25m . 4 separate mineralized zones were intercepted within the hole.

. 4 separate mineralized zones were intercepted within the hole. DBW-25-030 intercepted 0.46% Cu over 50m , including 1.36% Cu over 6m

, including DBW-25-027 intercepted 0.48% Cu over 21.85m





Midnight Sun's COO, Kevin Bonel, states "Similar to the nearby Lumwana Mine, delineating basement-hosted copper systems like Dumbwa requires defining continuous, shallow mineralization along extensive strike at surface, and these latest intercepts continue to do exactly that. Each hit strengthens our confidence in the Dumbwa system and further validates our thesis. Our strategy of methodically delineating Dumbwa in 100 to 200 metre increments along strike has proven to be the right strategy to rapidly reveal the true scale of this copper system. We are advancing quickly, hitting consistent copper mineralization that mirrors what my team encountered as we expanded Lumwana. With drilled strike length now exceeding 3.6 kilometres with exceptional continuity, we are efficiently tracking the system and delineating it with precision. As the strike continues to grow, each step-out makes Dumbwa larger, stronger, and increasingly compelling."

Table 1 provides assay results and intervals:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) DBW-25-008 147 148 1 0.69 and 165 166 1 0.26 and 201 205.20 4.20 0.19 DBW-25-012 - - - NSR DBW-25-013 68 83 15 0.38 DBW-25-014 102 118 16 0.43 DBW-25-015 58 62 4 0.24 DBW-25-016

66 96 30 0.31 incl 66 80 14 0.52 DBW-25-017 78 80 2 0.2 DBW-25-018

35 37 2 0.45 and 56 66 10 0.41 DBW-25-019

156 166 10 0.32 and 176 208 32 0.12 DBW-25-020 0 19 19 0.15 and 34 53 19 0.34 and 61 64 3 0.22 and 109 121.3 12.3 0.54 DBW-25-021 23 31 8 0.29 and 41 66 25 0.89 and 91 98 7 0.23 and 157 163 6 0.33 DBW-25-022 55.8 57 1.2 0.76 DBW-25-023 - - - NSR DBW-25-024

107 111 4 0.21 and 168 173 5 0.11 DBW-25-025 37 46 9 0.55 DBW-25-026

44 54 10 0.42 and 60 63 3 0.32 DBW-25-027 12 33.85 21.85 0.48 DBW-25-028 61 61.68 0.68 0.35 DBW-25-029 - - - NSR DBW-25-030

8 58 50 0.46 including 11 17 6 1.36 DBW-25-032

0 22 22 0.34 and 47 84 37 0.29 DBW-25-033 0 10.35 10.35 0.26 and 39 51 12 0.26 and 126 137 11 0.22 and 161 173 12 0.12 DBW-25-034 0 14.25 14.25 0.25 and 29 93 64 0.2 and 119 139 20 0.33 including 121 124.5 3.5 1.13 and 159 176 17 0.44 DBW-25-038 57.9 59 1.1 0.32 DBW-25-039 129 131 2 0.38 DBW-25-040 0 37.4 37.4 0.35 DBW-25-041 - - - NSR DBW-25-042 35 46 11 0.24 and 86 91 5 0.22 and 105 109.57 4.57 0.75 and 160 177 17 0.3

Assay results based on four-acid digest, ICP-OES Finish. Intervals listed are based on drilling intervals and therefore are considered relative rather than true widths.

Dumbwa Drill Program Update

The drilling at Dumbwa has now demonstrated 3.6 kilometres of north-south mineralized strike. To date, 122 holes have been completed with 5 holes ongoing and a further 140 holes called for in the immediate plan to test the mineralized corridor over the next 3 kilometres of strike. This represents approximately 25,000 metres of planned drilling.

Samples from an additional 64 drill holes have been submitted for assay, with the remaining samples currently being cut and prepared.





Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Drilling was conducted using a conventional diamond drilling rig and drill core was captured for the entirety of each hole and placed into plastic core trays. All drill holes were cored in PQ until stable ground was achieved and then reduced to HQ size for the remainder of each hole. Sampling was based on visible copper mineralization and sample intervals honoured any important lithological boundaries. Core was then cut in house using a diamond saw and the right half of core was placed into a 200 micron plastic bag, assigned a unique sample number, and recorded into GeoSpark logging system. Samples always remained under the supervision of Midnight Sun staff to maintain chain of custody. All samples were then delivered to SGS Labs located in Kalulushi, Zambia, a fully accredited laboratory. Once received, the samples were sorted, dried, crushed, and pulverized (SGS code PRP90) followed by four-acid digest with ICP-OES finish (SGS Code ICP42S). Copper range of detection is 0.01-10%. Midnight Sun follows an in-house QA/QC program that consisted of a random insertion every 10th sample of either a coarse blank, fine blank, coarse duplicate, fine duplicate, or Certified Reference Material (standards).

Location of Reported Drill Holes

Hole ID Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip EOH (m) DBW-25-008 440965 8629769 1245 270 -60 285.00 DBW-25-012 440098 8627319 1243 90 -50 317.10 DBW-25-013 440346 8627413 1221 270 -60 206.00 DBW-25-014 440272 8627314 1220 270 -60 224.50 DBW-25-015 440917 8629759 1240 270 -50 111.00 DBW-25-016 440274 8627416 1221 90 -60 176.70 DBW-25-017 440226 8627416 1226 90 -60 182.40 DBW-25-018 440256 8627513 1227 90 -60 173.80 DBW-25-019 439757 8627412 1265 90 -60 275.50 DBW-25-020 440347 8627302 1220 270 -60 225.00 DBW-25-021 440452 8627418 1235 270 -60 177.00 DBW-25-022 440205 8627517 1233 90 -60 165.00 DBW-25-023 440305 8627617 1228 90 -60 170.40 DBW-25-024 439706 8627597 1245 90 -60 230.60 DBW-25-025 440347 8627512 1223 90 -60 146.30 DBW-25-026 440395 8627514 1226 270 -55 164.60 DBW-25-027 440446 8627529 1229 270 -55 113.10 DBW-25-028 440396 8627614 1220 270 -55 122.60 DBW-25-029 440458 8627719 1237 270 -60 128.40 DBW-25-030 440510 8627611 1238 270 -61 170.60 DBW-25-032 440597 8627610 1248 290 -60 161.60 DBW-25-033 440567 8627815 1252 90 -60 203.00 DBW-25-034 440554 8627610 1243 280 -61 185.60 DBW-25-038 440459 8627613 1230 280 -75 140.30 DBW-25-039 440553 8628009 1248 280 -55 196.80 DBW-25-040 440507 8627712 1242 280 -60 137.50 DBW-25-041 440458 8628013 1235 280 -55 238.60 DBW-25-042 440633 8628402 1240 280 -60 218.30

Note: Projection: WGS84, Zone 35 South

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

Stock Option Grant

Pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, Midnight Sun has granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 4,560,000 Common Shares of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.50 per share, to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants. These stock options are fully vested upon issuance and expire five years from the date of issue.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is rapidly advancing the Solwezi Copper Project, with a focus on our flagship Dumbwa Target. The Project is located near the town of Solwezi in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the world's second-largest copper-producing region. This prolific mining district is renowned for hosting multiple major copper deposits, and benefits from excellent infrastructure, an established mining workforce, and a long history of successful production.

The Solwezi Copper Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including the geologically similar Lumwana Mine just west of our project and First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine, Africa's largest copper mining complex, approximately 6 kilometres east of the company's recently announced Kazhiba Oxide Resource. This highly favourable location highlights the district-scale potential of Midnight Sun's land package.

The Dumbwa Target hosts a robust 20-kilometre copper-in-soil anomaly, and ongoing drilling has demonstrated strong geological similarities to the nearby Lumwana deposit, underscoring its potential to host a significant copper system.

Led by an experienced geological team with a proven track record of major discoveries in the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt and globally, Midnight Sun's goal is to delineate Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

