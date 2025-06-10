KAWASAKI, Japan, June 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for 11 consecutive terms in the Graph500 BFS (Breadth-First Search), a major high-performance computer ranking. It has also taken second place in the HPCG benchmark, as well as seventh place for the TOP500 and sixth place for the HPL-MxP rankings. The results of the rankings were announced on June 10 at ISC High Performance 2025, which is currently being held at the Congress Center Hamburg, Germany.The top ranking on Graph500 was won by a collaboration involving RIKEN, Institute of Science Tokyo, Fixstars Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, and Fujitsu. It earned a score of 204.068 TeraTEPS with Fugaku's 152,064 nodes.Fugaku has been creating impressive results at the social implementation level in a wide range of fields, including life sciences, disaster prevention and mitigation, energy, manufacturing, basic science, and socioeconomic applications, since its trial use started in April 2020 and shared use started in March 2021.For example, in collaboration with Yokohama National University, Fujitsu successfully achieved the world's first real-time prediction of multiple typhoon-associated tornadoes by combining its large-scale parallel processing technology with a weather simulator developed by the university using Fugaku.Additionally, based on the superior technology that made Fugaku possible, Fujitsu is developing FUJITSU-MONAKA (*1), an Arm architecture CPU that achieves high performance, power efficiency, reliability, and ease of use.Fujitsu will continue to further advance the technology cultivated through Fugaku and contribute to its utilization.(1) FUJITSU-MONAKA :A processor based on the Arm instruction set architecture, employing cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology. It achieves high performance through utilizing Fujitsu's proprietary many-core architecture for high performance and low power consumption. In addition, by supporting industry standard software through Fujitsu's collaboration with the open-source community, FUJITSU-MONAKA promotes building an environment in which it is easy to maximize performance. This new technology applied to the FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsu.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.