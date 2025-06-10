Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the Illapel Copper Project in Chile.

Phase 1 drilling confirms copper-silver and gold-copper mineralization; geophysics and geology support manto-style and IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) potential:

DVM-08: 1.0 m at 1.56% Cu and 19 g/t Ag , within 17.9 m at 0.20% Cu

DVM-02: 2.7 m at 0.30% Cu , near historic Rio 27 Mine

DVM-06: 0.8 m at 1.99 g/t Au and 1.7 m at 1.18 g/t Au in quartz vein-hosted zones

Geophysics: Downhole EM suggests off-hole sulphide mineralization; 6 new targets identified

IOCG Potential: Iron-oxide-copper-gold mineralization observed; same host rocks as 150Mt El Espino deposit

Next Steps: Vector drilling toward Rio 27 lens, advance IOCG targeting, and expanding gold-copper zone testing

"The initial program has validated the geological model and will help us to vector towards the core of the mineralized system," said Vikas Ranjan, President & CEO. "With multiple surface expressions of copper, a growing list of geophysical targets, and indications of IOCG and gold-bearing vein systems, we believe Illapel holds significant discovery potential. We're particularly pleased with the early gold results in the southwest zone, and we plan to expand exploration across both the copper-silver and gold-copper targets in the next phase of work."

Partial assay results have been received for six of the eight completed drill holes, confirming the presence of both copper-silver and gold-copper mineralization across two priority zones. Holes DVM-02, DVM-03, and DVM-08 targeted the copper-silver zone near the historic Rio 27 Mine and intersected strong alteration and sulphide mineralization. Holes DVM-04, DVM-05, and DVM-06 were drilled in the gold-copper vein system located in the southwestern portion of the property and have returned partial assay results to date. Results from holes DVM-01, DVM-05 (remaining intervals), and DVM-07 are pending.

Drilling Highlights Manto and IOCG Opportunity

Initial drilling at Illapel has yielded encouraging results, providing strong geological evidence of a mineralized system that warrants further investigation. To date, only three fully completed holes (DVM-02, 03, and 08) have tested the north-northeast trend of high-grade, manto-style copper-silver mineralization extending from the historic Rio 27 Mine. All holes intersected hydrothermal alteration and sulphide mineralization-including disseminated pyrite, chalcopyrite, chalcocite, and bornite-indicating the presence of a potentially extensive mineralized structure.

Hole DVM-08, in particular, returned compelling results with high-grade mineralization that may represent the margin of a larger manto-style lens. This interpretation is supported by a downhole geophysical survey, which revealed a broad zone of low resistivity-coincident with the sulphide-bearing interval-and consistent with off-hole extensions. Geophysics contractor GEODATOS has now identified six additional conductive targets near DVM-08, providing encouragement for follow-up drilling.

IOCG-Style Mineralization Uncovered

In addition to the manto-style copper system, the company also observed Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) mineralization in multiple holes, including DVM-08. This mineralization-characterized by iron oxides and disseminated sulphides-occurs within a sequence of volcanic and sedimentary rocks, similar to the setting of the El Espino deposit (150 Mt @ 0.55% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au), located just 13 km to the west-northwest. The Company has also initiated geological sampling and geophysics approximately 4 km northeast of current drilling to refine targets within this IOCG corridor.

Figure 1. Drill hole locations from the Phase 1 program at the Illapel Copper Project, central Chile.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/254988_a781d0e944184bb2_001full.jpg

Phase 1 Drilling Summary

The eight-hole, 2,025-meter Phase 1 drilling campaign tested two priority zones:

The copper-silver trend near the historic Rio 27 Mine , targeting manto-style mineralization

A gold-copper vein system in the southwestern concession

Six of the eight holes have received assays. Holes DVM-01, the remainder of DVM-05, and DVM-07 are pending

1. Copper-Silver Zone:

Located near the historic Rio 27 Mine, holes DVM-01, 02, and 08 were designed to test the north-northeast extension of known manto-style copper-silver mineralization. All three holes intersected visible copper mineralization near historical workings. Notably, DVM-08 returned high-grade chalcocite and bornite, potentially on the edge of a larger mineralized lens.

A down-hole geophysical survey conducted on DVM-08 (See Fig. 3) recorded strong resistivity lows between 64.0-72.0 m and 110.0-122.0 m, with a broad anomaly extending from 55.0-122.0 m. These readings suggest the presence of additional off-hole sulphide mineralization adjacent to the drill-hole.

Tables 1 and 2 summarize the most significant core intercepts from the Phase 1 program, with all assays completed by ALS Laboratories in Santiago, Chile.

Table 1. Main intercepts in the Copper-Silver zone near Mina Rio 27.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/254988_table%201_copper%20area.jpg

Plate 1. DVM-02, 2.7 m at 0.30% Cu.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/254988_a781d0e944184bb2_003full.jpg

Plate 2. DVM-08, 1 m. with 1.56% Cu and 19 gr Ag, within a larger thickness of 17.9m at 0.20% Cu. Note strong iron-oxides associated with mineralization in Plate 2, perhaps reflecting a genetic relationship with IOCG-style mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/254988_a781d0e944184bb2_004full.jpg

Figure 2: East-west section looking north through drill holes DVM-01,02 and 08.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/254988_a781d0e944184bb2_008full.jpg

Figure 3: Geophysical bore-hole log of DVM-08 showing low resistivity at 55.0 to 122.0m co-incident with the sulphide zone and suggesting off-hole mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/254988_a781d0e944184bb2_009full.jpg

2. Gold-Copper Zone:

Holes DVM-04, 05, and 06 targeted a zone of surface-exposed quartz veins containing visible copper and gold mineralization. Drilling intersected significant gold values in both veins and host rocks, with DVM-06 confirming gold-bearing structures at shallow depths. The area hosts multiple surface outcrops of gold-copper-bearing quartz veins and exhibits geological characteristics similar to the Farellon Sánchez district, located just west of the Illapel Project.

Table 2. Main intercepts in the Gold-Copper Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/254988_gold%20area_2.jpg

Plate 3. DVM-06, 0.8 m of intercept 1.99 gr Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/254988_a781d0e944184bb2_011full.jpg

Plate 4. DVM-06, 1.7 m. 1.18 gr Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/254988_a781d0e944184bb2_012full.jpg

Figure 4: Generally east-west section looking north through drill holes DVM-06 and 07.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/254988_a781d0e944184bb2_015full.jpg

These initial results from Illapel mark an important milestone for Vortex Metals, confirming the presence of copper-silver and gold-copper mineralization across multiple zones and validating the Company's geological model. With geophysics identifying sulphide targets and IOCG-style mineralization that could expand project's potential, Vortex is well-positioned to advance exploration through follow-up drilling and target refinement. The Company looks forward to building on this momentum as it works to unlock the full value of the Illapel Copper Project.

