Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the" Company ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged "Pontones & Ledesma" based in Mexico City, Mexico to lead company's efforts in preparing environmental impact study (EIA) at its projects in Zaachila and Riqueza Marina.

Pontones and Ledesma (www.pontonesyledesma.com) is Mexico's one of the most successful environmental consulting and environmental law firms. They have considerable expertise in State and Federal regulatory frameworks and boast a strong track record of success in permitting exploration and mining projects. The firm brings specialized knowledge in environmental impact assessments, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory compliance and is experienced in guiding mining projects through Mexico's permitting process.

Vikas Ranjan, President and CEO, commented: We are pleased to engage Pontones and Ledesma to complete the EIA and to assist us in securing permits on our Mexican projects. This engagement is a vital step toward formalizing the permitting pathway for Riqueza Marina & Zaachila Projects. We believe that Vortex's VMS projects in Mexico are highly prospective. Many years of detailed exploration through geophysics, geologic mapping and geochemical sampling were done to develop multiple VMS drill targets on both projects. We look forward to expediting the work to secure drill permits 1st at Zaachila and then at Riqueza Marina project, added Mr. Ranjan.

The firm will focus first on preparing a complete Environmental Impact Study (EIA) for the Zaachila Project in Oaxaca state, Mexico. The Santiago Astata Agrarian Community in Oaxaca, Mexico, approved expanded environmental and geological baseline studies and has formally provided community approval, a critical requirement for applying for drill permits, on their lands.

The Zaachila concession consists of 3,264 Hectares and is about 40 kilometers (km) southwest of Salina Cruz, 3rd largest city in Oaxaca and 30 km southwest of Vortex's Riqueza Marina project. Zaachila, a Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) project, is highly prospective, drill ready, and has a roughly >5km copper-in-rock anomaly hosted by a package of sub-marine volcanic breccia and debris deposits intercalated with 'exhalite' beds or lenses. More details on the project and its exploration targets can be found in the press release on Company's website https://vortexmetals.ca/vortex-metals-provides-highlights-of-zaachila-project-exploration-targets/.

Vortex Metals believes that engaging the firm's will provide the much-needed technical expertise to prepare and file a strong application for permitting that demonstrates both environmental sustainability and community expectations.

The Company also announced that Fairfax Partners Inc. has been engaged for a three-month term to provide investor outreach and strategic communications services. Fairfax Partners will provide Fairfax+ marketing program, that includes a range of services, including digital investors' outreach campaigns, targeted social media strategies and strategic influencers' partnerships, to enhance the Company's visibility and engagement with stakeholders.

The Company will initially provide up to C$25,000 plus applicable GST (5%) marketing budget to Fairfax for Compensation for this engagement, which may be allocated at the Company's discretion toward digital advertising, investor targeting, content development, and other communications initiatives managed by Fairfax.

Fairfax Partners Inc. is an arm's length party to the Company, and does not own any securities of the company, directly or indirectly. For further information, please contact Fairfax Partners Inc. at connect@fairfaxpartners.ca or visit us at #306 - 1238 Seymour Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 6J3.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256566

SOURCE: Vortex Metals Inc.